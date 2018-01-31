Police investigating shooting in south Topeka

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a shooting in south Topeka Wednesday afternoon.

A Topeka Police Watch commander tells KSNT News the shooting happened in the 3700 block of SW Plaza Dr. before 12:30 p.m.

One person with a gunshot wound was reported to have walked into a local hospital and police believe is connected to the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect or suspects have been reported at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

