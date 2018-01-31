Prairie Band Casino & Resort to expand

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation tribal members approved a major expansion for Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Jan. 20.

The upgrade is set to span over a 2.5-year period.

The plan includes a new 80-room hotel tower with several additional suites, a new spa, party rooms, a fitness center and an indoor/outdoor pool. Interior upgrades include an expansion and complete renovation of the existing Buffalo Grill, expanded gaming floor and a new administrative wing.

The current casino floor will be transformed with a complete floor remodel to include new signage, lighting, decor and carpet.

A 500-space on-site parking garage will also be added and connected to the current event center.