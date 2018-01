MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 31-year-old woman is reported to be the victim of a recent rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery incident in Manhattan.

The report was filed by the Riley County Police Department Tuesday.

Hali Rowland with RCPD tells KSNT News the incident occurred within the last week.

No arrests have been made at this time and police say the suspect is known to the victim.