Seaman boys swim team eyes state championship in February

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “I don’t have to do much to keep them motivated,” said Seaman boys swim coach Rod Garman.

“You just have to give it your all, it’s the last chance, and just see what happens,” said Seaman senior swimmer Janson Garman.”

Fueled by a motivated group of upperclassmen, the Seaman boys swim team is on a mission this season.

“We’ve had those days where it’s two-a-day practices on the weekends and just keeping up the intensity even though we have the big meets; city, league, and state, coming up,” said Seaman senior swimmer Logan Stuke. “We just have to keep the pedal to the floor.”

That’s what the Vikings have done over the past three years at the state meet. From an 18th place finish in 2015, to an 8th place finish the following year, the Vikings have continued to climb the leaderboard and placed 5th last season.

“We have to know that it’s not going to be easy and you have to give it your best and we haven’t won it yet, so don’t go in thinking you’re going to win it because we’ve never done it,” said Janson Garman. “We have to be humble about it and just give it our all.”

“We have great team depth,” said Rod Garman. “When you look at relays, we’ve got B relays and C relays with qualifying state times.”

Only two boys teams from the Centennial League have won a swimming state championship; both by Manhattan in the mid 1990’s. The Vikings would be the first team from the Capital City, boys or girls, to capture a title.

“We’re trying to start a tradition here,” said Janson Garman. “Everyone wants to get in on it and contribute.”

“One of the things coach really focuses on is unity,” said Stuke. “It’s one of the few things; unity, focus, and effort, and we’re just trying to keep it all together and we’re working harder.”

“It truly has been over years,” said Rod Garman. “We’ve been working on that and every year they set the goal a little higher. But what they realize is that they have to put time in outside the season.”

Their hard work has paid off so far. The Vikings are yet to lose a meet this season. They’ve already knocked off the reigning 5-1A state champs from Wichita Heights, and are fresh off their 3rd-straight City Championship.

“You got to work hard in practice,” said Janson Garman. “That’s where it starts. I’m lucky enough to have the best competition in the state here in the pool with me and we’re out here pushing each and every day.”

“They push others in practice and they have conversations outside of the pool and outside of practice,” said Rod Garman. “A few years ago we didn’t have any, but that’s where we developed and they’ve realized they’ve got to put that time in.”

“It’s all about who wants it more,” said Janson Garman.

“You can’t slack off now because you only get one chance once you’re in the water,” said Stuke.

The Centennial League meet is next week, followed by the state meet on February 16 & 17 at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.