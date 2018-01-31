Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating inappropriate photo sharing at Seaman H.S.

By Published:
(KSNT Photo/@WillisKSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened an investigation into inappropriate photo sharing at Seaman High School.

Investigators say the investigation was re-opened in mid-January, after Sheriff’s investigators received new information of allegations of harassment and the sharing of inappropriate photos that involved students at Seaman. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigators are working closely with USD 345 personnel.

In September of 2017, the Sheriff’s Office received information from USD 345 School Police involving allegations of inappropriate photo sharing covering a time span from 2015 to 2017. Investigators were not able to substantiate those allegations.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to educate their children on the consequences of sharing inappropriate photos and to reach out to their School Resource Officer with questions.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s