Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating inappropriate photo sharing at Seaman H.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened an investigation into inappropriate photo sharing at Seaman High School.

Investigators say the investigation was re-opened in mid-January, after Sheriff’s investigators received new information of allegations of harassment and the sharing of inappropriate photos that involved students at Seaman. The Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigators are working closely with USD 345 personnel.

In September of 2017, the Sheriff’s Office received information from USD 345 School Police involving allegations of inappropriate photo sharing covering a time span from 2015 to 2017. Investigators were not able to substantiate those allegations.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to educate their children on the consequences of sharing inappropriate photos and to reach out to their School Resource Officer with questions.