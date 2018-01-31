Teacher, mom gives advice on how to stay well this flu season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As a mother and second grade teacher, Jackie Williams has nearly perfected keeping sickness out of her life and she regularly shares her tips with her Mothers of Preschoolers group at Topeka Baptist Church.

“I’m actually going on my third year without taking a sick day for myself,” Williams said. “We do daily immunity shots of apple cider vinegar, turmeric, cayenne pepper, raw honey, fresh orange juice and lime.”

Williams says her family also eats food rich in probiotics and makes sure they spend plenty of time outside in the sun for Vitamin D.

As a teacher, she said it really comes down to remembering the basics.

“Lots of hand washing and lots of Clorox wiping everything all the time,” Williams said.

On top of all the things you can do to stay well, Williams says it’s also important to make sure you’re being responsible if you do get sick.

“I have such great parents that do keep their kids home so we’ve been able to keep a lot of things at bay,” said Williams.