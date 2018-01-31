Teenager leads officers on chase, faces multiple charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A 16-year-old was involved in a pursuit with officers and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Topeka Police responded Wednesday to a call of multiple gunshots in the area of 7th and Polk around 6:30 p.m.

One call indicated the teenager in a red shirt came out of an apartment building in the 700 block of SW Tyler. The suspect fired a gun and went back inside the apartment, according to Topeka police.

According to Topeka Police, when officers arrived in the area, the teenager was seen on foot and ran off, forcing officers to chase the suspect.

Additional units headed into the area were able to get ahead of the pursuit and cut the suspect off near 6th and Topeka. The suspect threw a gun onto a nearby roof and refused commands from the officers.

After a short struggle with officers, the suspect was taken into custody.

The teenager will be booked on aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm by a juvenile, felony obstruction and possession of meth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD Detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.