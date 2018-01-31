Watch Live: New Kansas governor sworn in as Brownback steps down

KSNT News app users CLICK HERE

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sam Brownback will resign as Kansas governor Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Kansas Statehouse.

Brownback announced his resignation last week after the U.S. Senate officially confirmed Brownback to be U.S. ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom. He was nominated for the position by President Donald Trump in July 2017.

Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer, who is running for a full four-year term in 2018, is taking over as the next Kansas governor.

In his resignation letter to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Brownback said it has been a great honor to serve Kansans as their governor since 2011, and prior to that as a United States senator and congressman.

“As a lifelong Kansan, I have been privileged to serve and represent my fellow citizens for most of my adult life. Kansas is a great place to raise a family, get a job, or start a business, and I will always be proud to call it my home.”