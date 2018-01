TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A representative from the Topeka School District has confirmed that a student from Hope Street Academy brought a weapon to school on Wednesday morning.

Misty Kruger, Director of Communications for Topeka Public Schools told KSNT that the weapon was identified and removed from the student.

The student was removed from school premises and an investigation is currently underway.

An e-mail was sent out to parents informing them of the incident.