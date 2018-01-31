Woman arrested in Topeka for drug and firearm charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to jail following a search warrant in east Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit on Tuesday executed a search warrant in the 900 block of SE Highland Ave. At the home, police reported removing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two handguns from the residence.

Jessica L. Albright, 35, was taken into custody and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm.