BROWN CO., Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been found dead after an early morning house fire near Fairview, Kansas on Thursday.

The identity of the person is being withheld until the family has been notified. Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Fairview, Morrill, Powhattan, Horton, Kickapoo, and Hiawatha fought the fire for several hours.