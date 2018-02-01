1 person killed in central Kansas crash

By Published:

McPherson, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has died after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in central Kansas.

The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. on I-135, about 4 miles north of McPherson, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Names will be released after the Kansas Highway Patrol has completed their investigation and families have been notified.

KHP said there are no road blockages or other traffic issues at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.

