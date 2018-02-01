2 arrested for November Douglas County murder

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people have been arrested for the murder of a Kansas man last November.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Tria Evans, 38, of Lawrence and Christina Towell, 37, of Leavenworth, were arrested Thursday morning for the death of 34-year-old Joel Wales, of Eudora.

Wales was killed at a home located in the 1100 block of E1200 Rd., south of Lawrence on November 3, 2017. On that night, first responders were sent to the home that was on fire. Once the fire was put out, Wales’ body was found inside.

Both Evans and Towell have been booked on charges for first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson and aggravated burglary.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.