Adopt-A-Pet: February 1, 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s time for another round of Adopt-A-Pet.

Let’s kick this week off with a cutie by the name of Princess. Princess is a 2-year-old boxer mix. She hasn’t been super interested in toys while at helping hands but she still loves to play and give kisses. Princess does love being around people and has done very well with all ages of family members. However she doesn’t do the best with one type of furry friend.

“One thing she’s not that great with is cats. She’s a little too interested, so if you have a home that has cats, she’s not going to be a good match for you in that case,” said Michelle McCart.

Still, Princess is such a sweet girl. Now Princess does have a sponsor buddy, which means part of her adoption fee has already been waived.

Switching gears to cats, let’s first say hello to Noelle. Noelle is a 2-year-old domestic short hair mix. She’s been patiently waiting for her forever home since November of last year. She loves to play and she gets along well with other cats. Noelle may do well with kids but it’s still best to bring in the whole family to see if she’ll be your perfect match.

Last but not least let’s meet Larry. Larry is a 1-year- old domestic short hair mix. Larry has also been at Helping Hands since last November. He is still a kitten, so he loves to play and he loves to snuggle too. He lives in the same cat colony as Noelle so he’s another that does great with other feline friends.

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption right now over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.

Head on over and one of their adoption counselors would love to help you get the adoption process started.