Arrest made after 1 person shot in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man has been arrested after another person was shot in south Topeka.

Shane C R Vobach, 43, was located early Thursday morning and taken to the Shawnee County jail on charges of aggravated battery, according to Topeka police.

The arrest is related to an incident where someone called police at 8 p.m. Wednesday saying someone had been shot in the 2300 block of SW Central Park.

When police arrived the victim told officers the incident had occurred several hours before to the call. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries considered non-life threatening.

Investigation into the incident determined there to be possibly two suspects with all individuals known to each other. A crime scene was identified in the 1800 block of SW Lincoln where a search warrant was granted and conducted and Vobach was located and arrested.

Detectives are continuing to investigate identifying the second suspect involved.