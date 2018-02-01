Breezy and cold to start February 2018

Happy February! We’re tracking much colder weather on tap today. A new month brings a new weather pattern with it. It’s as if Mother Nature knows exactly what day it is and…it’s definitely still winter! Our skies will stay dry today, but we’re already trying to fight off the clouds. Our skies will gradually clear today, as drier air works in from the N. Plains. Don’t expect daytime temps much warmer than the lower/middle 30s. However, we should be ABOVE freezing for at least a few hours during the afternoon. Get ready for the return of frigid north winds today too. The brisk north winds will gust upwards of 20 mph at times today – making those already colder temps FEEL even colder. That’s right – WIND CHILLS will be in the ‘teens’ and 20s all day – be sure to bundle up!

Overnight temps will plummet into the single digits on Friday morning (under clear skies), but highs might get close to 40° to close out the week. Not like it matters too much, though, because we’re still tracking a potential winter snowstorm waiting for us this weekend! As we’ve alluded to before – the first two weeks of February are looking decidedly colder with the number of BELOW average temperature days severely out-numbering the mild ones. For example – we’ll have HIGHS stuck in the 20s on Sunday and won’t be much warmer than the 30s through at least the middle of next week. Old Man Winter and his deep freeze are back – the only day that even has a chance at being ‘mild’ looks to be Saturday as we ‘warm’ into the upper 40s out ahead of Sunday’s snow chance.

Speaking of – we have still been keeping our eyes on the computer models, trying to sort out the weekend forecast. Truth be told – there’s still so much uncertainty with the track, timing and intensity of Sunday’s potential snowstorm. If anything, the models have slowed things down a bit and that would argue for most (if not all) of the snow to fall on Sunday. This can absolutely change, but right now that’s what it’s looking like. At this point, we’re looking at a ‘coating to an inch’ of snow across our area – but we withhold the right to fine-tune that snowfall forecast (and we will). Honestly – there’s just not a lot of agreement in the computer models right now, but the best news is – we have four days to sort things out. The longer range computer models still show a decidedly winter outlook too with a couple more snow chances next week. At this point, Tuesday looks to be another solid chance for accumulating snow, with leftover snow showers spilling over into Wednesday. We’ll get through this weekend first and then tackle next week’s forecast. With such a wintry start February – we wouldn’t be surprised if Mr. Groundhog saw his shadow – giving us 6 more weeks of winter. We’ll find out tomorrow! Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert