Cause of fire at SW Topeka restaurant reported as accidental

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The cause of a fire at a southwest Topeka restaurant Thursday morning is reported to be accidental.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire located at the Blue Moose at 3030 SW Wanamaker Rd. just before 10:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the inside of the single story building.

A fire sprinkler system activated extinguishing the fire, according to TFD.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $2,000 in damage.