Clear and cold tonight, snow chances by this weekend

A clear sky will allow for a cold night ahead. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the upper single digits and lower teens. A light and variable wind will keep wind chills in the single digits across much of Northeast Kansas for Friday morning.

With mostly sunny conditions through much of the day on Friday, and a south returning at 10 to 15 mph, temperatures will warm up a little bit more. High temperatures for Friday will max out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds build in for Friday night, preventing temperatures from falling quite as much. Overnight lows will only drop off into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Even warmer weather inches in for Saturday. A warm south wind at 5 to 15 mph, and some sunshine, will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will come crashing down for Sunday, with highs only reaching into the 20s. That blast of colder air will go along with a snow chance, as well. The snow will move through Sunday morning into the early afternoon, dropping just a dusting of snow with under an inch of accumulation expected.

Dry weather returns for Monday, before another rain and snow chance moves in on Tuesday.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller