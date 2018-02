Related Coverage 1 dead in Wednesday morning house fire near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A fire last week that killed an Emporia woman has been ruled accidental.

The Emporia Gazette reports Lela Miser, the occupant of a home at 749 Road 140, was killed after the home caught fire on January 24. The house is reported to be a total loss.

The Emporia Fire Department said the fire is believed to have started in the living room. The cause of the fire is undetermined but is being ruled accidental.

It took crews nearly two hours to get the fire under control.