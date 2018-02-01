Death of pregnant Kansas woman investigated as homicide

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Friends say a pregnant Kansas woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide had expected to learn the gender of her baby on the day she died.

The Kansas City Star reports that 23-year-old Ashley Harlan was found dead Tuesday inside an Olathe townhome. She had moved to the Kansas City suburb from Manhattan, Kansas, to be nearer to her baby’s father earlier this month.

Her friend, 23-year-old Tabitha Brown, said she was to be the godmother to Harlan’s child and planned to go to the ultrasound appointment with Harlan. She said Harlan never did learn the sex of her baby.

Another friend, 22-year-old Kaitlin Beeton, says Harlan had been “doing so well, working hard on her future.”

Police didn’t immediately say whether a suspect has been identified.