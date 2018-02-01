Doctors warn of heart risk from some breast cancer therapies

By Published:
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, chemotherapy drugs are administered to a patient at North Carolina Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. Health experts are stepping up warnings as more cardiac side effects of some breast cancer treatments come to light. In its first guidance on the issue, released on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, the American Heart Association urges that women and their doctors carefully weigh the risks and benefits of any therapy that may cause heart damage. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Health experts are stepping up warnings that certain breast cancer treatments may harm the heart.

Doctors stress that not all therapies carry this risk, and their benefits for fighting cancer often outweigh the potential harm.

In its first statement on the topic, the American Heart Association on Thursday said women should discuss the potential effects on the heart of any breast cancer treatments they’re considering. Side effects can include abnormal rhythms, valve problems or heart failure, where the heart weakens over time and can’t pump effectively.

There are more than 3 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, but heart disease is far more common and both are threats to women’s lives.

