TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of kids are out sick from a Topeka elementary school.

Principal Victor Williams told KSNT News that around 60 kids from McEachron Elementary School were out sick from school Thursday.

The school sent parents multiple emails and text Wednesday and Thursday asking parents to keep sick kids home from school.

Williams says the district will be deep cleaning and disinfecting McEachron during teacher in-service Friday.