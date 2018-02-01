Family who lost home in fire supported by community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly a week ago, a house fire left a Topeka family of 10 homeless, and took away one of the family’s source of income. Grace Allen ran a daycare in their home but is now unable to continue her business. Now they’re wondering what to do next, but grateful for community support.

Michael Allen said his family has been on the receiving end of an outpouring of support from his co-workers, his kids’ school, the kids’ basketball league and their church.

“Topeka Bible Church of course has organized and helped collect gift cards, Dillon’s, Walmart to help,” Allen said. “Provide food and stuff. Also, financial donations. It’s been amazing.”

The church’s communications director Teresa Jenkins said church goers and community members have donated money, clothes and furniture to the family.

“We’ve really been just overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community, from the things our own church members have been able to do,” Jenkins said.

At last count the church has raised around $7,200 for the Allens. Allen said a relocation management team is working to find the family a new home.

“It’s going to help us find a place to rent,” Allen said. “Whether it’s six months, three months or a year.”

He said he appreciates how the community has reached out to his family after a difficult ordeal.

“We’re more than grateful, more than grateful,” Allen said. “But the love, the support, everyone of course has just been amazing.”

People who would like to support the Allen family, you can take a check or gift card to Topeka Bible Church. The church office is open during regular business hours Monday through Friday.