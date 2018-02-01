Judge holds hearing for tobacco age change

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — On February 1st, a judge will hold a hearing on a temporarily blocked tobacco ordinance in the city of Topeka.

KSNT News first told you about a law that was supposed to go into effect three weeks ago. However, two Topeka businesses recently filed a lawsuit and now the ordinance is temporarily blocked.

The hearing will cover whether the minimum age to buy tobacco should be 18 or 21 years old.

KSNT News reached out to smoke shop workers to see how they feel about possible changes coming.

“It’s going to be good for everybody involved,” Manager at Discount Smokes, Ruby Rate said. “We usually educate our customers ahead of time. That way, there’s not as many complaints in the future.”

“I think it’s going to decrease sales,” smoke shop employee, Roy Ray said. “I mean, people who are just turning 18 and now they’d put this city ordinance in effect, I don’t see how this would increase sales.”

