LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Police officers at KU will soon start carrying stun guns as a safe alternative to lethal force.

University Police Chief Chris Keary says all department officers will be trained and armed with a stun gun by the end of this semester.

Keary says most campus police departments in the Kansas board of regents system already carry stun guns.

The stun guns will serve as another option when lethal force is not appropriate or necessary.