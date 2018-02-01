Lawmakers debate pros and cons of lowering concealed carry age

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – A bill in front of lawmakers would lower the age a person could get their concealed carry license and would also require more training to get your licensed.

After a three hour debate Thursday, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said there were parts of the bill they didn’t like, and parts they did like. The bill also brought forward an old debate over campus carry.

Originally put in front of lawmakers to create a reciprocity system with other states, Republican lawmakers added amendments to House Bill 2042. One amendment would lower the age a person could get a concealed carry license from 21 to 18.

“What this really does is it opens it up for college students to protect themselves on college campuses. And what I also hope, is that females who could potentially be rape victims could defend themselves from their attackers,” said State Rep. Blake Carpenter, R-Derby.

Lowering the age for concealed carry renewed the debate over campus carry, which went into effect this past July.

“Until today’s bill or until it would go into effect, if you’re 18, 19 or 20 you still couldn’t carry so when though the bill went into effect last year it didn’t impact a large percentage of students,” explained State Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka.

Democrats tried to repeal campus carry by putting forward an amendment.

“I want to repeal more than just concealed carry on campus, I want to repeal any kind of carry with a permit or without a permit. I have become convinced that firearms don’t belong in educational institutions,” said Democratic State Rep. John Carmichael of Wichita.

However, Republican lawmakers argued there is no reason to repeal the law and rejected the Democrat’s amendment.

“We’ve had the bill now for eight months and no one can point to any incidents of gun related crime or gun related violence during that period of time,” explained State Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita.

Lawmakers did end up finding common ground by approving an amendment that would require more training and background checks for people on college campuses to undergo before getting a concealed carry license.

The House will take a final vote on the bill Friday, if it passes it’ll go to Senate.