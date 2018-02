EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after being hit by a train Wednesday night in Emporia, according to The Emporia Gazette.

The Emporia Gazette reports that calls came in just before 10:00 p.m. of a train incident at 300 East St.

More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.

KSNT News will update this story as soon as we learn more details.