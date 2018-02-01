Pelosi: Tax overhaul has cast a ‘dark cloud’ over Washington

BOSTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says the Republican-approved tax overhaul has cast a “dark cloud” over Washington and threatens future budget negotiations.

Pelosi appeared in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday at an event organized by opponents of the new tax law.

The California Democrat predicted the tax cuts could add up to $2 trillion to the federal deficit and prompt Republicans to take aim at domestic programs including Medicare and Social Security.

She said after the event that she still hoped another federal government shutdown could be avoided.

Trump lauded the tax overhaul during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying it would offer “tremendous relief” to middle class families and small businesses.