Pelosi: Tax overhaul has cast a ‘dark cloud’ over Washington

By Published:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, speaks during a town hall-style meeting as U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano, D-Mass. left, looks on, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at the Cambridge Public Library, in Cambridge, Mass. On the heels of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Pelosi spoke about the recently approved federal tax overhaul. Her appearance at the event is part of what organizers say is a nationwide tour featuring members of Congress and others to call attention to the Republican tax plan. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says the Republican-approved tax overhaul has cast a “dark cloud” over Washington and threatens future budget negotiations.

Pelosi appeared in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday at an event organized by opponents of the new tax law.

The California Democrat predicted the tax cuts could add up to $2 trillion to the federal deficit and prompt Republicans to take aim at domestic programs including Medicare and Social Security.

She said after the event that she still hoped another federal government shutdown could be avoided.

Trump lauded the tax overhaul during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying it would offer “tremendous relief” to middle class families and small businesses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s