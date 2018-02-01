Police continue to search for man who fled crash after chase on I-470

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a man who ran from police after crashing into another car.

They are still searching for the suspect, who has a felony warrant.

The man was involved in a police chase prior to the crash, the person in the other vehicle was not involved in the original chase and had only minor injuries. He refused medical treatment.

The chase started at 4:06 p.m. Thursday.

Topeka police tell KSNT News that the subject is not considered a danger to the general public.

