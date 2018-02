EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police have identified the man killed after being hit by a train.

Police said Charles Weston, 46, of Emporia, had been walking along the railroad right of way and was struck by a train shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Street. He was found dead by police at the scene.

Emporia police say the case is under investigation at this time.