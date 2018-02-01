Topeka woman airlifted to hospital following early morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman was taken to the hospital Thursday by air ambulance with serious injuries following a crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the injury crash around 3 a.m. They report Khelsea Loh, 25, of Topeka, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup traveling eastbound on 142 Road, just east of U Road in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said Loh left the roadway and overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was airlifted to Stormont Vail with injuries believed to be serious.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.