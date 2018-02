College basketball final scores from February 1, 2018:

Men’s Game:

Washburn – 87

Nebraska-Kearney – 73

The Ichabods improve to (10-2) in the MIAA standings and are tied for first place with NW Missouri State.

Women’s Game:

Washburn – 61

Nebraska-Kearney – 70

The Ichabods travel to Hays on Saturday to battle Fort Hays State.