Watch Live: Brownback sworn in as U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – Former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback is officially being sworn in Thursday afternoon as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Brownback will be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol by Vice President Mike Pence.

President Donald Trump first nominated Brownback for the ambassador’s post last July, but Democrats and LGBT groups opposed his appointment.

Brownback was confirmed for the position last week after senators voted 49-49 , with Pence breaking the tie in Brownback’s favor.

Brownback stepped down as Kansas governor Wednesday with Republican Jeff Colyer replacing him.