Enjoy the food for Sunday’s Big Game without breaking your diet

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The big game is one of the biggest food consumption days in the United States, according to Hy-Vee Dietitian Amber Groeling. To keep your New Year’s resolution on track it is important to cut the mindless nibbling.

Groeling recommends filling one plate with a small amount of your favorites, and then try to avoid the food table for the remainder of the event. If you find yourself needing to munch after your first plate, be sure to bring a veggie tray and munch on those preferable sans dip all game long.

Here are some great recipes to try this Sunday:

Creamy Edamame Dip with jicama, yellow peppers and black corn chips – for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Mini Patriotic Cheesecake Tarts for the New England Patriots fans. Creamy Edamame Dip Ingredients:1 ½ cups shelled edamame (I use frozen)

¼ cup tahini

¼ cup water (as needed)

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 lemon, 1/2 tsp zest and all of the juice

1 tsp soy sauce

2 clove garlic, minced or smashed

½ tsp kosher salt

3/4 tsp cumin

3 Tbsp olive oil

Directions: 1. Cook the beans in a covered dish in the microwave for 2-3 minutes.

2. In a food processor puree the edamame, tahini, water, lemon zest and juice, soy sauce, garlic, salt and cumin. Gradually add in the olive oil and mix until smooth. Transfer to small bowl.

3. Serve with assorted veggies and or whole grain crackers. Patriotic Cheesecake Tarts All you need:

1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

8 oz. block light cream cheese, softened

1-2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Stevia to taste

2 packages Athens mini tart shells (frozen dept.)

1/2 cup each blueberries and chopped strawberries

All you do:

In a mixer or food processor, blend the ingredients until smooth, tasting and adding additional stevia as desired. Fill each tart with cheesecake filling and top with blueberries and strawberries. You can make the filling up to two days in advance. Fill the tarts right before the event to prevent them from becoming soggy. If you have any filling leftover it makes a great fruit dip.