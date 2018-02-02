Facebook live video lands KC man in federal court and jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City felon accused of waving a gun around in a Facebook Live video faces a federal charge.

Twenty-four-year-old Deleon Reed was charged Thursday with being a felon in possession of a firearm. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A detective wrote in an affidavit that he used a video camera to record the Jan. 23 live broadcast while it played on a computer. The affidavit says the video shows Reed driving around with the gun and challenging people to try and shoot up his car. Police found two firearms in Reed’s car when he was arrested the next day.

Reed has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle robbery. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.