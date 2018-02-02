Fallen park ranger honored with ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — On Friday, a fallen park ranger was honored during a ceremony in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and tourism gave a flag to the family of Park Ranger Luke Nihart.

Nihart died in a 2010 ATV crash while working at the Country Stampede in Manhattan.

“We asked Ranger Nihart’s family if they would like to attend the ceremony,” Capt. Eric Deneault said. “We presented them a flag; completed the ceremony in Ranger Nihart’s honor. It was very well received, and like I said, we got a lot of support from our officers.”

Nihart is the third officer to die in the line of duty in the department’s 100+ years of running.