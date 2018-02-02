Full Court Press 02/02/18

High school basketball scores from February 2, 2018:
Burlington 43 Iola (B) 63
Burlington 41 Iola (G) 24
Hayden 62 Manhattan (B) 64
Hayden 37 Manhattan (G) 67
Highland Park 62 Junction City (B) 70
Highland Park 69 Junction City (G) 51
Horton 51 Jeff Co North (B) 76
Horton 33 Jeff Co North (G) 44
Jackson Heights 47 Maur Hill (B) 48
Jackson Heights 43 Maur Hill (G) 51
Nemaha Central 43 Holton (B) 40
Nemaha Central 53 Holton (G) 44
Olpe 64 Lyndon (G) 21
Olpe 45 Lyndon (B) 48
Osage City 49 Wamego (B) 47
Osage City 27 Wamego (G) 58
Oskaloosa 46 Valley Falls (G) 55
Rock Creek 44 Riley County (G) 40
Rock Creek 81 Riley County (B) 41
Rossville 32 Wabaunsee (G) 43
Rossville 53 Wabaunsee (B) 51
Royal Valley 40 Perry-Lecompton (B) 56
Royal Valley 55 Perry-Lecompton (G) 17
Santa Fe Trail 62 Prairie View (B) 54
Santa Fe Trail 55 Prairie View (G) 43
Seaman 41 Washburn Rural (G) 51
Seaman 47 Washburn Rural (B) 51
Shawnee Heights 32 Topeka High (G) 46
Shawnee Heights 55 Topeka High (B) 82
Silver Lake 47 St. Marys (G) 55
Topeka West 52 Emporia (B) 71
Topeka West 30 Emporia (G) 38
Council Grove 51 Clay Center (B) 58
Council Grove (G) 44 Clay Center 51