Groundhog’s unite, breezy warm-up expected through Saturday

Happy Groundhog Day! We’re tracking a mini warm-up through the first half of the weekend. Today will NOT be ‘warm,’ but the milder south winds are back and they’ll help temperatures rebound into the upper 30s this afternoon. If you think about it – that’s pretty impressive considering temps started in the single digits this morning! The south winds will be picking up later today – gusting over 25 mph at times. We’ll keep the warmer wind direction in the forecast through tomorrow too. In fact, highs will nudge 50° on Saturday afternoon – out ahead of our next cold front (and chance for snow). Expect some sunshine out there today, but the clouds will be increasing pretty quickly tonight. In other words – despite the mild Saturday, we’ll be dealing with ‘mostly cloudy’ skies.

We’re still trying to iron out the details on Sunday’s snow chance. The computer models can’t decide on a solid solution. However, we have confidence in a low snowfall forecast; Sunday’s snow chance will NOT be a big one. Expect some light snow showers to fall (mainly before lunchtime) – adding up to a coating or maybe an inch across the northern counties. The movement of Sunday’s snow showers will be north to south across our area, so the best chance to pick-up measurable snow will be areas farther north (like up along US-36). Other than the snow – Sunday’s forecast will be about the abrupt return of cold weather. In fact, temps will be trapped in the 20s all day! That means wind chills will probably remain in the ‘teens,’ even into the afternoon hours. Sounds like a great day to watch a football game, within the comfort of your (or a friend’s) home!

We should get back above freezing next Monday afternoon. But, we’re already watching another potential snowstorm on Tuesday. This one might start as rain and finish up with accumulating snow – as yet another blast of cold air heads our way. Expect a steady temperature forecast next week that will feature overnight temps in the ‘teens’ and highs stuck in the 30s. Remember, our average high temperature is climbing this time of the year. It’s now up to 41° – believe it or not. So, next week’s temperature forecast looks consistently colder than we should be for early February. And if you don’t like the cold – unfortunately this return to winter weather looks like the new ‘norm’ through Valentine’s Day. If anything changes – we’ll be sure to tweak the extended forecast accordingly. But for now – get ready for a little breezy warm-up through Saturday, snow chances on Sunday and next Tuesday and then consistently colder weather all of next week. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as Sunday’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert