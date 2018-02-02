Investigation underway after shooting death in Wabaunsee County

ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death in Alma.

The sheriff’s office received a call late Thursday night at 11:50 reporting a domestic incident.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at 1117 W. 11th St. in Alma, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Alma City Marshal and the Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to the Wamego Community Hospital where he died. He has been identified as Chad Thomas-Buckbee, 36, of Alma.

The sheriff’s office requested KBI’s help Friday morning to conduct an investigation.

Early details indicates that those at the home were involved in a confrontation that became violent. There is no indication of any threat to the public as a result of this incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy will be conducted.

No arrests have been made at this time.