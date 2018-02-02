Kansas governor to unveil harassment, transparency measures

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — New Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says he’ll outline measures next week to combat sexual harassment and improve transparency in state government.

Colyer said during a news conference Thursday that he wants a change in tone at the Statehouse.

He took office Wednesday after fellow Republican and former Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Colyer had been lieutenant governor.

Top lawmakers plan to revise the Legislature’s policy on sexual harassment, which has been in place since 1994. They’ve also had sexual harassment training sessions for legislators, staff and interns.

Colyer said he plans to issue an executive order on harassment but did not provide further details.

Legislators also are pursuing open-government measures. Colyer said he will work with them and have measures of his own.