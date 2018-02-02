Kansas man sentenced for distributing child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Michael Martin, 50, of Liberal, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen Miller.

Martin admitted that a detective with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded child pornography from Martin’s computer over a file-sharing network. The image depicted a young girl engaged in sex acts with an adult.

The detective also found child pornography on Martin’s smartphone.