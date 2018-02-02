Kansas man sentenced for distributing child porn

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Michael Martin, 50, of Liberal, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen Miller.

Martin admitted that a detective with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded child pornography from Martin’s computer over a file-sharing network. The image depicted a young girl engaged in sex acts with an adult.

The detective also found child pornography on Martin’s smartphone.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s