New Kansas governor names veteran lawmaker budget director

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has named a veteran state legislator with a key role in drafting education funding legislation as his budget director.

The new Republican governor on Friday gave one of the most visible positions in the administration to GOP state Rep. Larry Campbell of Olathe.

Campbell said he plans to start Monday.

Colyer named departing Budget Director Shawn Sullivan to a new position of chief operating officer to handle issues involving multiple agencies.

Campbell’s appointment appears to be an effort to reach out to the Legislature. Campbell is vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and is chairman of a special House committee on education funding.

Campbell has served 13 years in the House. He’s also a member of the Olathe City Council and a former Olathe mayor.

