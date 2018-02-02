Police release photo, ID of suspect who ran after I-470 crash

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have released a photo and identified the man who left the scene after causing a two-vehicle wreck in southwest Topeka.

Police said Jefferey Thomas Parsons, 49, is being sought for numerous charges regarding his involvement in a police pursuit Thursday afternoon in which he drove the wrong way on I-470 and struck a vehicle.

Parsons is also being sought for several felony warrants through Shawnee County, according to police.

He is described as standing 5’8 and weighing 150 pounds.

Parsons criminal history includes convictions in Shawnee, Sedgwick, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee County for manufacturing of narcotics, forgery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police and aggravated escape from custody.

Police said Parsons has  a history of being armed with firearms and narcotic usage.

If located call 911 right away or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

