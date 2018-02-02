Suspect in I-470 wrong-way crash now in custody

Related Coverage Police continue to search for man who fled crash after chase on I-470

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed that the suspect who left the scene after causing a two-vehicle wreck in southwest Topeka on February 1 is now in custody.

Police said Jefferey Thomas Parsons, 49, was being sought for numerous charges regarding his involvement in a police pursuit on the afternoon of February 1 in which he drove the wrong way on I-470 and struck a vehicle.

Parsons was also being sought for several felony warrants through Shawnee County, according to police.

Parsons criminal history includes convictions in Shawnee, Sedgwick, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee County for manufacturing of narcotics, forgery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police and aggravated escape from custody.

Police said Parsons had a history of being armed with firearms and narcotic usage.