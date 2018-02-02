Topeka Boat & Outdoor Show kicks off

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Boat & Outdoor Show officially kicked off Friday at the Kansas Expocentre.

The three-day family friendly event lasts though Sunday.

The event for outdoor enthusiasts will cover hunting, fishing and camping.

People attending will get the chance to tour boats and campers up close and personal.

Plus, there will be tons of free activities for kids including a kid’s casting pond.

The pond is stocked with trout for kids to learn about.

“Oh it’s nice, it’s nice. I’m not a camper and I don’t stay out all night, but they got some nice campers over there,” James McDaniel said. “I saw one that’s a real nice price, so if I had the money I would get it today.”

Tickets are on sale and available for purchase at the door.

Prices run about $8 for adult tickets and all children 16-and-under get in free.

Discount admission coupon can be found here.