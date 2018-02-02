Topeka drivers must park within 1 foot of the curb

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One Topeka woman recently found out parking a foot or more from the curb can result in a hefty fine. Lori Lee was leaving her home when she learned she parked illegally by being too far from the curb.

“I came out to get in my car to run to the store, and I thought it was a pamphlet on my windshield,” Lee said. “And, it was a ticket for $146 for parking more than a foot from the curb.”

Seventy dollars of the ticket were the actual fine, and the other $76 were for the court costs. Lee said she didn’t know about the law, but wants others to avoid getting fined like she did.

“I realize that being ignorant of the law doesn’t make you exempt from it, but if I don’t know about it there may be other people that don’t know about it,” Lee said. “And if I can save them $146, then I guess it would be worth it.”

Both Emporia and Manhattan also have rules against parking a foot or more from the curb. In Emporia, the initial fine for breaking the rule is only $10.

One thing that may help drivers stay within a foot of the curb is to park on the concrete gutter between the curb and the street.