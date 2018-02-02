Watch parties prepare for Big Game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — We’re just two days away from the big game on Sunday. But where are you going to watch it and cheer on your team? Lazy Toad Sports Bar is one option. They have a potluck every year to enjoy the game and you can also count on plenty of drink specials for Sunday.

So if you’re going there, bring your best dishes and come hungry to try everyone else’s food. Plus you’ll also have the option of ordering what you like on their menu.

If you’ve never been there and want a fun place to go, workers here say you’re bound to have a good time.

Jordan Beightel, a bartender says everyone is welcome, “Even if you’re new, you get accepted into the family super fast because everybody gets up and wanders around from table to table like ‘Oh my God, did you just see that play?'”

But if you’re looking for something a bit more laid back, going to a church event might be up your alley. West Side Baptist church has had a watch party since the 90’s.

People can expect around 50 people of all age groups watching the game on a projection screen. If you’re bringing the kids, they’ll also be entertained as there will be arts and crafts.

Other games will also be happening for everyone else to enjoy.

“We also encourage people to invite people to come,”West Side Baptist Church member Brice Smith said. “We advertise it on our church website and Facebook page. So we invite anybody who wants to come and attend.”>

The church will have a chili dinner beginning at 4:30 pm with others bringing food and drink afterward.