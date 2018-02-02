Wichita man arrested for alleged rape of 4-year-old girl at YMCA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wichita man is behind bars for an alleged sexual assault that happened at the downtown Wichita YMCA on January 29.

According to officer Charley Davidson, officers responded to a home regarding a possible sexual assault involving a four-year-old female victim after she had been at the YMCA in downtown Wichita.

Caleb Wayne Gaston, 21, of Wichita, was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Gaston was booked into jail on Wednesday for one count of rape. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Police tell us the victim and the suspect did not know each other. KSN has reached out to the YMCA for comment, but have yet to receive any.

The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The YMCA has released a statement following the arrest of Gaston for allegedly raping a minor at the downtown YMCA location.

In the statement, they confirmed Caleb Wayne Gaston was an employee of the YMCA.

A spokesperson with the YMCA also confirmed in a separate statement that Gaston also worked within Kid Zones at both the downtown and east YMCA locations.

The YMCA is in the process of identifying and notifying the families of children who may have interacted with Gaston while he was employed at the Y.

Read the following full statement released by the YMCA:

The YMCA was notified by the local authorities today that an employee of the Downtown YMCA had been arrested and charged for raping a minor under that age of 14 on YMCA premises. We are deeply shocked and concerned by this incident, and our prayers go out to those involved. The YMCA has launched an internal investigation into the situation and is cooperating fully with the Wichita Police Department on this matter. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are not at liberty to discuss the specifics of the case at this time. Safety is a top priority at the Y. While we have rigid hiring policies and procedures in place to prevent this type of incident from ever occurring, we will be reviewing our hiring and safety practices as a result of this incident. The YMCA helps more than 100,000 children reach their potential each year. We take great pride in the fact that the Y has served the kids and families in this community since 1885, and we remain committed to offering safe, enriching environments for your children when you entrust them in our care.

