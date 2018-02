TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the Law Enforcement Center in Topeka after a 2-car crash.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, at I-470 between Topeka Boulevard and Burlingame. Kansas Highway Patrol said one car crashed into a K-Dot fence, sparking a grass fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

No injuries were reported after the crash.