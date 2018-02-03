Early morning apartment fire in Lawrence sends residents out of homes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire Department investigators are looking into what caused an early morning apartment fire.

It was reported around 5:15 a.m., at 800 New Hampshire Street, in downtown Lawrence. Fire Medical crews were called to a reported structure fire at the 5-story apartment complex, but were unable to find any flames.

They later found the fire coming from one apartment. The person inside was located and rescued. That person was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Division Chief, Justin Temple, said the fire alarm was activated to alert all residents. The sprinkler system in the apartment was also activated, helping to stop the fire from spreading. Temple said the fire was under control by 5:50 a.m.

Residents of the apartment were moved to a nearby complex, and have since been allowed to return to their homes.

At this time, it is not clear how much damage was done to the apartment.

 

